Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp owns and operates tanker vessels in Greece. The business of the company is to own, charter out, and operate tanker vessels. The company owns, through its vessel-owning subsidiaries, a fleet of around seven tanker vessels and has around eight tanker vessels on order. The sailing fleet consists of three modern LR2 Aframax tankers and around four modern Suezmax tankers, while the newbuilding fleet consists of around eight VLCC tankers.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Okeanis Eco Tankers (OKENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers (OTCPK: OKENF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Okeanis Eco Tankers's (OKENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Okeanis Eco Tankers.

Q

What is the target price for Okeanis Eco Tankers (OKENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Okeanis Eco Tankers

Q

Current Stock Price for Okeanis Eco Tankers (OKENF)?

A

The stock price for Okeanis Eco Tankers (OTCPK: OKENF) is $8.67 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:28:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Okeanis Eco Tankers (OKENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Okeanis Eco Tankers.

Q

When is Okeanis Eco Tankers (OTCPK:OKENF) reporting earnings?

A

Okeanis Eco Tankers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Okeanis Eco Tankers (OKENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Okeanis Eco Tankers.

Q

What sector and industry does Okeanis Eco Tankers (OKENF) operate in?

A

Okeanis Eco Tankers is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.