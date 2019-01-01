Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp owns and operates tanker vessels in Greece. The business of the company is to own, charter out, and operate tanker vessels. The company owns, through its vessel-owning subsidiaries, a fleet of around seven tanker vessels and has around eight tanker vessels on order. The sailing fleet consists of three modern LR2 Aframax tankers and around four modern Suezmax tankers, while the newbuilding fleet consists of around eight VLCC tankers.