|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers (OTCPK: OKENF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Okeanis Eco Tankers.
There is no analysis for Okeanis Eco Tankers
The stock price for Okeanis Eco Tankers (OTCPK: OKENF) is $8.67 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:28:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Okeanis Eco Tankers.
Okeanis Eco Tankers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Okeanis Eco Tankers.
Okeanis Eco Tankers is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.