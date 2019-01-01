Oil States International (NYSE:OIS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oil States International
Oil States International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting OIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.16% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Oil States International maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oil States International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oil States International was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oil States International (OIS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $10.00. The current price Oil States International (OIS) is trading at is $7.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
