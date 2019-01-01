ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Oceaneering International
(NYSE:OII)
12.73
0.09[0.71%]
At close: Jun 3
12.72
-0.0100[-0.08%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low12.38 - 12.75
52 Week High/Low9.92 - 18.2
Open / Close12.53 / 12.72
Float / Outstanding69.1M / 100.3M
Vol / Avg.778.7K / 1M
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price13.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.19
Total Float69.1M

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), Dividends

Oceaneering International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Oceaneering International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.43%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Aug 25, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Oceaneering International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Oceaneering International (OII) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oceaneering International.

Q
What date did I need to own Oceaneering International (OII) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oceaneering International (OII). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Oceaneering International (OII) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oceaneering International (OII). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on September 15, 2017

Q
What is the dividend yield for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oceaneering International.

Browse dividends on all stocks.