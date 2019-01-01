OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 07:02 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
OrganiGram Holdings beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $13.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 12, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $24.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
