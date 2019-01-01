OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 07:02 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $13.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.

