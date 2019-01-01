ñol

OrganiGram Holdings
(NASDAQ:OGI)
1.12
-0.01[-0.88%]
At close: Jun 3
1.11
-0.0100[-0.89%]
After Hours: 5:54PM EDT
Day High/Low1.11 - 1.15
52 Week High/Low1.08 - 3.52
Open / Close1.14 / 1.12
Float / Outstanding- / 313.7M
Vol / Avg.3.3M / 5.7M
Mkt Cap351.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.42
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

OrganiGram Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 12

EPS

$-0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$25M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$31.8M

Earnings Recap

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 07:02 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $13.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of OrganiGram Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

OrganiGram Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) reporting earnings?
A

OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 12, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were OrganiGram Holdings’s (NASDAQ:OGI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $24.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.