Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ:OFED), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 11
EPS
$0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$4.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Oconee Federal Finl using advanced sorting and filters.
Oconee Federal Finl Questions & Answers
When is Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ:OFED) reporting earnings?
Oconee Federal Finl (OFED) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ:OFED)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Oconee Federal Finl’s (NASDAQ:OFED) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.