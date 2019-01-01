OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon engineers protective coatings for precision tools and components and equipment for textile production. The company has two operating segments: surface solutions and manmade fibers, with each segment accounting for roughly half of its revenue. The surface solutions sector offers coating solutions that can be applied to specialized machining services and components. It also manufactures manmade fibers that enable customers to produce synthetic fibers. The company has a global network of over 150 service centers in more than 30 countries, selling products in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and other regions.