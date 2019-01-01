Olympus Corp manufactures and sells precision instruments for the healthcare industry. The firm operates in three segments: scientific solutions, imaging, and medical. The scientific solutions segment sells microscopes and other imaging tools to life sciences and industrial customers. The imaging segment sells digital cameras under the Olympus brand. The medical segment supplies medical equipment, including gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes and endotherapy devices. This segment generates the vast majority of revenue. Sales in Asia and North America contribute the largest proportions of revenue.