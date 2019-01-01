QQQ
Olympus Corp manufactures and sells precision instruments for the healthcare industry. The firm operates in three segments: scientific solutions, imaging, and medical. The scientific solutions segment sells microscopes and other imaging tools to life sciences and industrial customers. The imaging segment sells digital cameras under the Olympus brand. The medical segment supplies medical equipment, including gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes and endotherapy devices. This segment generates the vast majority of revenue. Sales in Asia and North America contribute the largest proportions of revenue.

Olympus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Olympus (OCPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Olympus (OTCPK: OCPNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Olympus's (OCPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Olympus.

Q

What is the target price for Olympus (OCPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Olympus

Q

Current Stock Price for Olympus (OCPNF)?

A

The stock price for Olympus (OTCPK: OCPNF) is $20.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:41:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Olympus (OCPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Olympus.

Q

When is Olympus (OTCPK:OCPNF) reporting earnings?

A

Olympus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Olympus (OCPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Olympus.

Q

What sector and industry does Olympus (OCPNF) operate in?

A

Olympus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.