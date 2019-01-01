Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc is engaged in the healthcare industry, principally focusing on supplying products and services related to the growing field of regenerative anti-aging medicine (RAAM). It mainly focuses on supplying biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products and providing other related services used in the growing healthcare field of regenerative medicine. The company distributes RAAM products and market RAAM-related services to the healthcare industry and a referral network of doctors and clinics.