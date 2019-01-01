QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc is engaged in the healthcare industry, principally focusing on supplying products and services related to the growing field of regenerative anti-aging medicine (RAAM). It mainly focuses on supplying biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products and providing other related services used in the growing healthcare field of regenerative medicine. The company distributes RAAM products and market RAAM-related services to the healthcare industry and a referral network of doctors and clinics.

Organicell Regenerative Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Organicell Regenerative (OCEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Organicell Regenerative (OTCQB: OCEL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Organicell Regenerative's (OCEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Organicell Regenerative.

Q

What is the target price for Organicell Regenerative (OCEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Organicell Regenerative

Q

Current Stock Price for Organicell Regenerative (OCEL)?

A

The stock price for Organicell Regenerative (OTCQB: OCEL) is $0.02195 last updated Today at 8:50:57 PM.

Q

Does Organicell Regenerative (OCEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Organicell Regenerative.

Q

When is Organicell Regenerative (OTCQB:OCEL) reporting earnings?

A

Organicell Regenerative does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Organicell Regenerative (OCEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Organicell Regenerative.

Q

What sector and industry does Organicell Regenerative (OCEL) operate in?

A

Organicell Regenerative is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.