Alset And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by over 280 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

CSI Compressco

The Trade: CSI Compressco LP CCLP CEO John E. Jackson acquired a total 25,000 shares an average price of $1.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around 32,500.

What's Happening: CSI Compressco posted a narrower quarterly loss.

CSI Compressco posted a narrower quarterly loss. What CSI Compressco Does: CSI Compressco LP is a limited partnership operating in the U.S. The company is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine

The Trade : Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. OCEL CEO Harry L Leider acquired a total of 1,049,450 shares at an average price of $0.06. The insider spent around $59,395 to buy those shares. The company’s 10% owner Skycrest Holdings, LLC also bought 600,000 shares.

What's Happening: Organicell Regenerative Medicine named Howard L. Golub, MD, PhD as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer.

: Organicell Regenerative Medicine named Howard L. Golub, MD, PhD as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer. What Organicell Regenerative Medicine Does: Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company principally focusing on the development of innovative biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and regenerative medicine.

Alset

The Trade : Alset Inc. AEI CEO Chan Heng Fai Ambrose acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.69. To acquire these shares, it cost around $33,700.

What's Happening: The company's stock dropped 14% over the past month.

: The company’s stock dropped 14% over the past month. What Alset Does: Alset Inc is a diversified holding company engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other real estate, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea.

