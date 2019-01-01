ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ortho Clinical Diagnostic
(NASDAQ:OCDX)
17.63
00
At close: May 26
17.63
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.04 - 22.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding118.9M / 237.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1M
Mkt Cap4.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price18.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX), Dividends

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ortho Clinical Diagnostic generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic.

Q
What date did I need to own Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic.

Q
How much per share is the next Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic.

Browse dividends on all stocks.