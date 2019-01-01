ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
OFS Credit
(NASDAQ:OCCI)
11.45
0.08[0.70%]
At close: Jun 3
11.35
-0.1000[-0.87%]
After Hours: 7:10PM EDT
Day High/Low11.05 - 11.49
52 Week High/Low10.01 - 16.25
Open / Close11.29 / 11.45
Float / Outstanding11.2M / 11.4M
Vol / Avg.89.9K / 54.3K
Mkt Cap130M
P/E3.01
50d Avg. Price11.44
Div / Yield2.2/19.21%
Payout Ratio56.17
EPS-
Total Float11.2M

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI), Dividends

OFS Credit issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OFS Credit generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

17.2%

Annual Dividend

$2.2

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jul 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

OFS Credit Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next OFS Credit (OCCI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 2, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 12, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own OFS Credit (OCCI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for OFS Credit ($OCCI) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of OFS Credit (OCCI) shares by July 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next OFS Credit (OCCI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for OFS Credit (OCCI) will be on July 12, 2022 and will be $0.55

Q
What is the dividend yield for OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI)?
A

The most current yield for OFS Credit (OCCI) is 20.87% and is payable next on July 29, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.