Digital World Acquisition Corp Is By Far The Most Shorted SPAC: The Other Top SPACs Short Sellers Are Targeting

by Wayne Duggan, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 9, 2022 12:49 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • There is $506 million in total SPAC short interest.
  • Digital World is the most heavily shorted stock in the SPAC group.
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares plunged 20.1% on Wednesday morning after Republican candidates endorsed by President Donald Trump performed poorly in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Digital World shares are now down 56.8% overall year-to-date, and short sellers are betting aggressively on more downside ahead.

The Numbers: As a whole, SPACs currently have $506 million in total short interest. S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said Tuesday that SPAC short interest has increased by $10 million in the past 30 days, led by a surge in short interest for Freedom Acquisition I Corp FACT.

"SPAC short covering was also muted over the past thirty days, with no SPACs with more than $5 million of buy-to-covers," Dusaniwsky said.

Digital World remains the most popular short target in the SPAC group, with $60.3 million in short interest, more than three times the short interest of any other stock. Freedom is now a distant second with $16.2 million in short interest, followed by KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp KAHC with $15 million.

When it comes to short interest as a percentage of free float, S3 says Digital World is the SPAC leader at 12.7% followed by Malacca Straits Acquisition Co Ltd MLAC at 7.7% and East Stone Acquisition Corp ESSC at 6.8%.

Most Expensive SPAC Shorts: Digital World tops the SPAC group when it comes to the most expensive shorts. Digital World short sellers are paying a 45.8% borrow fee, followed by Altitude Acquisition Corp ALTU short sellers paying an 11% fee and OCA Acquisition Corp OCAX short sellers paying an 8.5% fee.

The past month had been painful for SPAC short sellers prior to Wednesday morning's sell-off. Here are the five least profitable stock shorts based on mark-to-market losses since Oct. 1, as of Tuesday:

  • Digital World, $656,703 in losses.
  • Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV FVIV, $243,097 in losses.
  • KKR Acquisition, $231,329 in losses.
  • KKR Acquisition Holdings I Units KAHC, $167,298 in losses.
  • Broadscale Acquisition Corp SCLE, $130,711 in losses.

Benzinga's Take: Digital World is a classic example of an investment that likely has a binary outcome. If the SPAC completes its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and its Truth Social platform, there's a good chance it has significant long-term upside. If it does not complete the merger, the SPAC is likely headed back down to $10.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr

