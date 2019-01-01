OceanaGold (OTC:OCANF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OceanaGold
OceanaGold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OceanaGold (OTCPK: OCANF) was reported by Barclays on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting OCANF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OceanaGold (OTCPK: OCANF) was provided by Barclays, and OceanaGold downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OceanaGold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OceanaGold was filed on July 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OceanaGold (OCANF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price OceanaGold (OCANF) is trading at is $2.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
