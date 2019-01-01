Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.870
Quarterly Revenue
$68.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$66.5M
Earnings History
Origin Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) reporting earnings?
Origin Bancorp (OBNK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.46.
What were Origin Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OBNK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $47.8M, which beat the estimate of $47.3M.
