Obducat AB is involved in developing and delivering products and technologies focused on processes used in production and replication of advanced micro- and nanostructures. The company's products are used in the light emitting diode (LED), biomedical, display, semiconductor, and solar industries. The product portfolio of the company consists of easyline bench mounted, easyline stand alone, easyline table top, eitre 3, eitre 6, and others.