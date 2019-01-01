QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
121.65 - 128.94
Vol / Avg.
209.8K/259.2K
Div / Yield
2.34/1.88%
52 Wk
51.05 - 147.39
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
2.57
Open
122.89
P/E
2.84
EPS
3.63
Shares
19.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:21PM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 8:21AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Oasis Petroleum Inc is a United States-based independent exploration and production company. The company operates in two segments: Exploration & Production(E&P), which is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties; and Midstream. The Midstream segment includes services such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flow back water gathering and disposal; and freshwater distribution. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the E&P segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.4405.680 0.2400
REV365.400M146.196M-219.204M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oasis Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oasis Petroleum (OAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oasis Petroleum's (OAS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oasis Petroleum (OAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 134.00 expecting OAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.03% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oasis Petroleum (OAS)?

A

The stock price for Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) is $126.38 last updated Today at 8:39:41 PM.

Q

Does Oasis Petroleum (OAS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) reporting earnings?

A

Oasis Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Oasis Petroleum (OAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oasis Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Oasis Petroleum (OAS) operate in?

A

Oasis Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.