Oasis Petroleum Inc is a United States-based independent exploration and production company. The company operates in two segments: Exploration & Production(E&P), which is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties; and Midstream. The Midstream segment includes services such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flow back water gathering and disposal; and freshwater distribution. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the E&P segment.