There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Oasis Petroleum Inc is a United States-based independent exploration and production company. The company operates in two segments: Exploration & Production(E&P), which is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties; and Midstream. The Midstream segment includes services such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flow back water gathering and disposal; and freshwater distribution. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the E&P segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oasis Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oasis Petroleum (OASPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oasis Petroleum (OTC: OASPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oasis Petroleum's (OASPW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oasis Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Oasis Petroleum (OASPW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oasis Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Oasis Petroleum (OASPW)?

A

The stock price for Oasis Petroleum (OTC: OASPW) is $41.5 last updated Today at 8:39:13 PM.

Q

Does Oasis Petroleum (OASPW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oasis Petroleum.

Q

When is Oasis Petroleum (OTC:OASPW) reporting earnings?

A

Oasis Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oasis Petroleum (OASPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oasis Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Oasis Petroleum (OASPW) operate in?

A

Oasis Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.