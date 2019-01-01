QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/5.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.51 - 1.34
Mkt Cap
79.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
150.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 8:39AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a Sweden-based pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells an improved generation of drugs within human and veterinary oncology. Its product development is based on the proprietary technology platform XR-17. Its product pipeline includes Apealea, which has been granted market approval in the EU and several other territories as a treatment for adult patients suffering from the first relapse of platinum-sensitive epithelial ovarian cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer or fallopian tube cancer; Cantrixil is in the clinical stage being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, which is in early clinical development. The company's geographical segments are United States, Russia, Sweden, and Other Countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oasmia Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: OASMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oasmia Pharmaceutical's (OASMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oasmia Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oasmia Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASMY)?

A

The stock price for Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: OASMY) is $0.525 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 19:43:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oasmia Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OASMY) reporting earnings?

A

Oasmia Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oasmia Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASMY) operate in?

A

Oasmia Pharmaceutical is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.