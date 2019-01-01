Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a Sweden-based pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells an improved generation of drugs within human and veterinary oncology. Its product development is based on the proprietary technology platform XR-17. Its product pipeline includes Apealea, which has been granted market approval in the EU and several other territories as a treatment for adult patients suffering from the first relapse of platinum-sensitive epithelial ovarian cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer or fallopian tube cancer; Cantrixil is in the clinical stage being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, which is in early clinical development. The company's geographical segments are United States, Russia, Sweden, and Other Countries.