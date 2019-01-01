QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
National Waste Management Holdings Inc is a solid waste management company. Its service offerings include construction and demolition landfill services, transfer station services, as well as roll-off dumpster services and mulch products for sale, including topsoil. It primarily serves municipal, institutional, commercial and industrial customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Waste Mgmt Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Waste Mgmt Hldgs (NWMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Waste Mgmt Hldgs (OTCEM: NWMH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Waste Mgmt Hldgs's (NWMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Waste Mgmt Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for National Waste Mgmt Hldgs (NWMH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Waste Mgmt Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for National Waste Mgmt Hldgs (NWMH)?

A

The stock price for National Waste Mgmt Hldgs (OTCEM: NWMH) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 20:31:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does National Waste Mgmt Hldgs (NWMH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Waste Mgmt Hldgs.

Q

When is National Waste Mgmt Hldgs (OTCEM:NWMH) reporting earnings?

A

National Waste Mgmt Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Waste Mgmt Hldgs (NWMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Waste Mgmt Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does National Waste Mgmt Hldgs (NWMH) operate in?

A

National Waste Mgmt Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.