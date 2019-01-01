QQQ
Novagant Corp is engaged in electronic components. It provides equipment that is used in the medical cannabis industry. The company provides products such as ALKanna LED which is used in indoor cultivation needs. Along with Alkanna Led the company also provides GOLDENCBD and GLAVAPE.

Novagant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novagant (NVGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novagant (OTCPK: NVGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novagant's (NVGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novagant.

Q

What is the target price for Novagant (NVGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novagant

Q

Current Stock Price for Novagant (NVGT)?

A

The stock price for Novagant (OTCPK: NVGT) is $0.043 last updated Today at 7:02:40 PM.

Q

Does Novagant (NVGT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novagant.

Q

When is Novagant (OTCPK:NVGT) reporting earnings?

A

Novagant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novagant (NVGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novagant.

Q

What sector and industry does Novagant (NVGT) operate in?

A

Novagant is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.