Range
47.03 - 53.4
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/598.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45.45 - 72.61
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
47.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.42
Shares
51.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
NuVasive Inc is a medical device company focused on minimally invasive surgical products and integrated solutions for spine surgery. The firm's spine surgery products contribute to the majority of revenue. Its key offering is the maximum access surgery minimally disruptive surgical platform, which minimizes soft-tissue disruption and contact with critical nerves and maximizes visualization during spine fusion surgery. NuVasive also develops biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone-healing processes, such as a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute and synthetic bone-graft material. NuVasive generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.400 -0.0800
REV298.950M302.075M3.125M

NuVasive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NuVasive (NUVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NuVasive's (NUVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NuVasive (NUVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting NUVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.93% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NuVasive (NUVA)?

A

The stock price for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) is $53.13 last updated Today at 8:22:30 PM.

Q

Does NuVasive (NUVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NuVasive.

Q

When is NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) reporting earnings?

A

NuVasive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is NuVasive (NUVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NuVasive.

Q

What sector and industry does NuVasive (NUVA) operate in?

A

NuVasive is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.