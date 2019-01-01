|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|0.400
|-0.0800
|REV
|298.950M
|302.075M
|3.125M
You can purchase shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NuVasive’s space includes: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY).
The latest price target for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting NUVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.93% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) is $53.13 last updated Today at 8:22:30 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NuVasive.
NuVasive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NuVasive.
NuVasive is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.