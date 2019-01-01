QQQ
Feb 27, 2021
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Net Talk.com Inc is a US-based telephone company. It provides and sells residential telecommunication services. Its services include voice over internet protocol technology, session initial protocol, wireless fidelity technology, and other similar type technologies. The company's devices and the telecommunication services are a solution for individuals, small businesses, and telecommuters connecting to an analog telephone, fax or private branch exchange. The company's main offerings are analog telephone adapters that provide connectivity for analog telephones and faxes to home, home office or corporate local area networks. Geographically operates through the region of the US.

Analyst Ratings

Net Talk.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Net Talk.com (NTLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Net Talk.com (OTCEM: NTLK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Net Talk.com's (NTLK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Net Talk.com.

Q

What is the target price for Net Talk.com (NTLK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Net Talk.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Net Talk.com (NTLK)?

A

The stock price for Net Talk.com (OTCEM: NTLK) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 17:11:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Net Talk.com (NTLK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Net Talk.com.

Q

When is Net Talk.com (OTCEM:NTLK) reporting earnings?

A

Net Talk.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Net Talk.com (NTLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Net Talk.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Net Talk.com (NTLK) operate in?

A

Net Talk.com is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.