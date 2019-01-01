Net Talk.com Inc is a US-based telephone company. It provides and sells residential telecommunication services. Its services include voice over internet protocol technology, session initial protocol, wireless fidelity technology, and other similar type technologies. The company's devices and the telecommunication services are a solution for individuals, small businesses, and telecommuters connecting to an analog telephone, fax or private branch exchange. The company's main offerings are analog telephone adapters that provide connectivity for analog telephones and faxes to home, home office or corporate local area networks. Geographically operates through the region of the US.