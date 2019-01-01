QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.8 - 0.86
Vol / Avg.
228.9K/204.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 2.88
Mkt Cap
195.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.81
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
244.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Novo Resources Corp is a company engaged in the business of evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties with a focus on gold. The organization has business interests in properties located in Australia, Canada, and the USA. Its projects include Beatons Creek Property, Millennium Property, Blue Spec; Paleo-Placer; Comet Well, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Novo Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novo Resources (NSRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novo Resources (OTCQX: NSRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novo Resources's (NSRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novo Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Novo Resources (NSRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novo Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Novo Resources (NSRPF)?

A

The stock price for Novo Resources (OTCQX: NSRPF) is $0.8 last updated Today at 8:01:29 PM.

Q

Does Novo Resources (NSRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novo Resources.

Q

When is Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) reporting earnings?

A

Novo Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novo Resources (NSRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novo Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Novo Resources (NSRPF) operate in?

A

Novo Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.