QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.37/1.10%
52 Wk
20.4 - 34
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
26.36
Open
-
P/E
26.61
EPS
3.04
Shares
178M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is an international technology company that supplies products and services to defense, maritime, oil, gas, and aerospace industries. The company is divided into two business segments: the maritime segment and defense and aerospace systems. Maritime, which earns most of the company revenue, creates navigation, automation, monitoring, and positioning products for commercial ships and offshore industries. The defense and aerospace segment provides defense and space-related products and systems. Outside of the two main segments, the firm operates Kongsberg Digital, which produces digital solutions for oil, gas, wind, and merchant marine markets. Products are delivered globally, with North America accounting for about a third of total revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kongsberg Gruppen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kongsberg Gruppen (NSKFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kongsberg Gruppen (OTCPK: NSKFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kongsberg Gruppen's (NSKFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kongsberg Gruppen.

Q

What is the target price for Kongsberg Gruppen (NSKFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kongsberg Gruppen

Q

Current Stock Price for Kongsberg Gruppen (NSKFF)?

A

The stock price for Kongsberg Gruppen (OTCPK: NSKFF) is $34 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:14:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kongsberg Gruppen (NSKFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kongsberg Gruppen.

Q

When is Kongsberg Gruppen (OTCPK:NSKFF) reporting earnings?

A

Kongsberg Gruppen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kongsberg Gruppen (NSKFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kongsberg Gruppen.

Q

What sector and industry does Kongsberg Gruppen (NSKFF) operate in?

A

Kongsberg Gruppen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.