Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is an international technology company that supplies products and services to defense, maritime, oil, gas, and aerospace industries. The company is divided into two business segments: the maritime segment and defense and aerospace systems. Maritime, which earns most of the company revenue, creates navigation, automation, monitoring, and positioning products for commercial ships and offshore industries. The defense and aerospace segment provides defense and space-related products and systems. Outside of the two main segments, the firm operates Kongsberg Digital, which produces digital solutions for oil, gas, wind, and merchant marine markets. Products are delivered globally, with North America accounting for about a third of total revenue.