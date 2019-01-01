ñol

Nissan Motor Co
(OTCPK:NSANF)
$3.97
At close: Aug 30
$4.3386
0.3686[9.29%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low- - 6.7Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 3.9B
Vol / Avg.0K / 27.7KMkt Cap15.5BP/E14.5550d Avg. Price3.76
Div / Yield0.04/0.97%Payout Ratio13.21EPS12.04Total Float-

Nissan Motor Co Stock (OTC:NSANF), Dividends

Nissan Motor Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nissan Motor Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.25%

Annual Dividend

$0.5016

Last Dividend

Sep 30, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

Nissan Motor Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nissan Motor Co (NSANF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nissan Motor Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Nissan Motor Co (NSANF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nissan Motor Co.

Q
How much per share is the next Nissan Motor Co (NSANF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Nissan Motor Co (NSANF) will be on September 27, 2018 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK:NSANF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nissan Motor Co.

