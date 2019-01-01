ñol

Nomura Research Institute
(OTCPK:NRILY)
27.5616
-0.0334[-0.12%]
At close: Jun 3
27.81
0.2484[0.90%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low27.05 - 27.76
52 Week High/Low24.11 - 45.66
Open / Close27.05 / 27.56
Float / Outstanding- / 589M
Vol / Avg.18.8K / 8.4K
Mkt Cap16.2B
P/E31.84
50d Avg. Price29.6
Div / Yield0.33/1.20%
Payout Ratio33.72
EPS30.23
Total Float-

Nomura Research Institute (OTC:NRILY), Dividends

Nomura Research Institute issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nomura Research Institute generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 28, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nomura Research Institute Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomura Research Institute.

Q
What date did I need to own Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomura Research Institute (NRILY). The last dividend payout was on June 17, 2009 and was $0.48

Q
How much per share is the next Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomura Research Institute (NRILY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on June 17, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nomura Research Institute (OTCPK:NRILY)?
A

The most current yield for Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 17, 2009

