ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nomura Research Institute
(OTCPK:NRILY)
27.5616
-0.0334[-0.12%]
At close: Jun 3
27.81
0.2484[0.90%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low27.05 - 27.76
52 Week High/Low24.11 - 45.66
Open / Close27.05 / 27.56
Float / Outstanding- / 589M
Vol / Avg.18.8K / 8.4K
Mkt Cap16.2B
P/E31.84
50d Avg. Price29.6
Div / Yield0.33/1.20%
Payout Ratio33.72
EPS30.23
Total Float-

Nomura Research Institute (OTC:NRILY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nomura Research Institute reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$156B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nomura Research Institute using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nomura Research Institute Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nomura Research Institute (OTCPK:NRILY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nomura Research Institute

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nomura Research Institute (OTCPK:NRILY)?
A

There are no earnings for Nomura Research Institute

Q
What were Nomura Research Institute’s (OTCPK:NRILY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nomura Research Institute

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.