There is no Press for this Ticker
Northern Potash Co is a mineral resource company that is currently identifying and acquiring potash properties in the former Soviet Union and Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northern Potash Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Potash (NPTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Potash (OTCEM: NPTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Potash's (NPTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Potash.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Potash (NPTH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Potash

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Potash (NPTH)?

A

The stock price for Northern Potash (OTCEM: NPTH) is $0.0005 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 20:33:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northern Potash (NPTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Potash.

Q

When is Northern Potash (OTCEM:NPTH) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Potash does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Potash (NPTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Potash.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Potash (NPTH) operate in?

A

Northern Potash is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.