Nutra Pharma Corp operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. It also develops proprietary therapeutic protein products primarily for the prevention and treatment of viral and neurological diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and pain in humans. Some of its drug names are Cobroxin, Nyloxin, RPI-78M, RPI-MN and Pet Pain-Away.