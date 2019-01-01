QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
297.3K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
11M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
7.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Nutra Pharma Corp operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. It also develops proprietary therapeutic protein products primarily for the prevention and treatment of viral and neurological diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and pain in humans. Some of its drug names are Cobroxin, Nyloxin, RPI-78M, RPI-MN and Pet Pain-Away.

Nutra Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nutra Pharma (NPHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nutra Pharma (OTCPK: NPHC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nutra Pharma's (NPHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nutra Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Nutra Pharma (NPHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nutra Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Nutra Pharma (NPHC)?

A

The stock price for Nutra Pharma (OTCPK: NPHC) is $0.0015 last updated Today at 7:25:04 PM.

Q

Does Nutra Pharma (NPHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nutra Pharma.

Q

When is Nutra Pharma (OTCPK:NPHC) reporting earnings?

A

Nutra Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nutra Pharma (NPHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nutra Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Nutra Pharma (NPHC) operate in?

A

Nutra Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.