Sunnova Energy Intl
(NYSE:NOVA)
21.37
00
At close: Jun 3
21.38
0.0100[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low20.77 - 22.07
52 Week High/Low12.47 - 46.4
Open / Close20.94 / 21.38
Float / Outstanding82.9M / 114.6M
Vol / Avg.1.9M / 2.9M
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price19.42
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float82.9M

Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sunnova Energy Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$-0.300

Quarterly Revenue

$65.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$65.7M

Earnings Recap

Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sunnova Energy Intl missed estimated earnings by 30.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $24.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 20.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sunnova Energy Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.14 -0.17 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.25 -0.57 -0.31
Revenue Estimate 65.70M 67.35M 57.17M 43.53M
Revenue Actual 65.02M 68.90M 66.56M 41.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sunnova Energy Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Sunnova Energy Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) reporting earnings?
A

Sunnova Energy Intl (NOVA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-6.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Sunnova Energy Intl’s (NYSE:NOVA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $34.6M, which missed the estimate of $38.2M.

