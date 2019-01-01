Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sunnova Energy Intl missed estimated earnings by 30.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $24.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 20.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sunnova Energy Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.14 -0.17 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.25 -0.57 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 65.70M 67.35M 57.17M 43.53M Revenue Actual 65.02M 68.90M 66.56M 41.28M

