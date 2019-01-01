Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sunnova Energy Intl
Sunnova Energy Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting NOVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.35% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Sunnova Energy Intl maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sunnova Energy Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sunnova Energy Intl was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sunnova Energy Intl (NOVA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $27.00. The current price Sunnova Energy Intl (NOVA) is trading at is $21.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
