Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG), Dividends

Northern Oil & Gas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Northern Oil & Gas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
The next dividend payout for Northern Oil & Gas ($NOG) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) shares by June 29, 2022
The next dividend for Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) will be on June 28, 2022 and will be $0.19
The most current yield for Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) is 3.09% and is payable next on July 29, 2022
