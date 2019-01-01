ñol

Northern Oil & Gas
(NYSE:NOG)
33.77
0.53[1.59%]
At close: Jun 3
34.59
0.8200[2.43%]
After Hours: 4:56PM EDT
Day High/Low32.67 - 34
52 Week High/Low14.03 - 34.17
Open / Close33 / 33.76
Float / Outstanding65.1M / 77.3M
Vol / Avg.785.2K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price28.2
Div / Yield0.76/2.25%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.92
Total Float65.1M

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG), Dividends

Northern Oil & Gas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Northern Oil & Gas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.38%

Annual Dividend

$0.56

Last Dividend

Mar 30

Next Dividend

Jun 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Northern Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Northern Oil & Gas ($NOG) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) shares by June 29, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) will be on June 28, 2022 and will be $0.19

Q
What is the dividend yield for Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG)?
A

The most current yield for Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) is 3.09% and is payable next on July 29, 2022

