North Dallas Bank & Tr
(OTCPK:NODB)
67.55
00
At close: Jun 2
83.50
15.9500[23.61%]
After Hours: 4:12PM EDT

North Dallas Bank & Tr (OTC:NODB), Dividends

North Dallas Bank & Tr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash North Dallas Bank & Tr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.76%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

Apr 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

North Dallas Bank & Tr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next North Dallas Bank & Tr (NODB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for North Dallas Bank & Tr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on April 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own North Dallas Bank & Tr (NODB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for North Dallas Bank & Tr (NODB). The last dividend payout was on April 8, 2022 and was $0.33

Q
How much per share is the next North Dallas Bank & Tr (NODB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for North Dallas Bank & Tr (NODB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on April 8, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for North Dallas Bank & Tr (OTCPK:NODB)?
A

North Dallas Bank & Tr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for North Dallas Bank & Tr (NODB) was $0.33 and was paid out next on April 8, 2022.

