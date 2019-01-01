QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co operates in the banking industry. The bank performs general banking functions like the savings account, granting loan, debit and credit card facility, mortgage loans, online banking, investment management, retirement services, and financial planning.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy North Dallas Bank & Trust (NODB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North Dallas Bank & Trust (OTCPK: NODB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are North Dallas Bank & Trust's (NODB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North Dallas Bank & Trust.

Q

What is the target price for North Dallas Bank & Trust (NODB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for North Dallas Bank & Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for North Dallas Bank & Trust (NODB)?

A

The stock price for North Dallas Bank & Trust (OTCPK: NODB) is $79 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:30:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does North Dallas Bank & Trust (NODB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is North Dallas Bank & Trust (OTCPK:NODB) reporting earnings?

A

North Dallas Bank & Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is North Dallas Bank & Trust (NODB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North Dallas Bank & Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does North Dallas Bank & Trust (NODB) operate in?

A

North Dallas Bank & Trust is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.