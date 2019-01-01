ñol

DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
North American
(NYSE:NOA)
13.41
0.23[1.75%]
At close: Jun 3
12.55
-0.8600[-6.41%]
After Hours: 9:03AM EDT
Day High/Low13.11 - 13.47
52 Week High/Low11.35 - 17.79
Open / Close13.11 / 13.38
Float / Outstanding- / 30M
Vol / Avg.92.6K / 56.9K
Mkt Cap402M
P/E11.69
50d Avg. Price13.51
Div / Yield0.25/1.87%
Payout Ratio13.79
EPS0.48
Total Float-

North American (NYSE:NOA), Dividends

North American issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash North American generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.39%

Annual Dividend

$0.248

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

North American Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next North American (NOA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for North American. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on July 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own North American (NOA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for North American ($NOA) will be on July 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of North American (NOA) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next North American (NOA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for North American (NOA) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for North American (NYSE:NOA)?
A

North American has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for North American (NOA) was $0.06 and was paid out next on July 8, 2022.

