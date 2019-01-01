North American (NYSE:NOA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.400
Quarterly Revenue
$139.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$176.7M
Earnings History
North American Questions & Answers
When is North American (NYSE:NOA) reporting earnings?
North American (NOA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for North American (NYSE:NOA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $-0.04.
What were North American’s (NYSE:NOA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $38.1M, which missed the estimate of $46.3M.
