NextNav (NASDAQ:NN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.2M
Earnings History
NextNav Questions & Answers
When is NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) reporting earnings?
NextNav (NN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which beat the estimate of $-0.13.
What were NextNav’s (NASDAQ:NN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2M, which beat the estimate of $20K.
