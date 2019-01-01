QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Net Medical Xpress Solutions Inc is engaged in providing solutions to the telemedicine industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company recruits and maintain a cadre of telemedicine physicians together with proprietary software that links electronic medical records while facilitating state-of-the-art conferencing and communications. It also offers a call centre, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and advanced research and development capabilities.

Net Medical Xpress Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Net Medical Xpress Solns (NMXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Net Medical Xpress Solns (OTCPK: NMXS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Net Medical Xpress Solns's (NMXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Net Medical Xpress Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Net Medical Xpress Solns (NMXS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Net Medical Xpress Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Net Medical Xpress Solns (NMXS)?

A

The stock price for Net Medical Xpress Solns (OTCPK: NMXS) is $0.07 last updated Today at 4:50:44 PM.

Q

Does Net Medical Xpress Solns (NMXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Net Medical Xpress Solns.

Q

When is Net Medical Xpress Solns (OTCPK:NMXS) reporting earnings?

A

Net Medical Xpress Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Net Medical Xpress Solns (NMXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Net Medical Xpress Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Net Medical Xpress Solns (NMXS) operate in?

A

Net Medical Xpress Solns is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.