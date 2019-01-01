|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Net Medical Xpress Solns (OTCPK: NMXS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Net Medical Xpress Solns.
There is no analysis for Net Medical Xpress Solns
The stock price for Net Medical Xpress Solns (OTCPK: NMXS) is $0.07 last updated Today at 4:50:44 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Net Medical Xpress Solns.
Net Medical Xpress Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Net Medical Xpress Solns.
Net Medical Xpress Solns is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.