9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) was reported by BMO Capital on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting NMTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 910.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) was provided by BMO Capital, and 9 Meters Biopharma initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 9 Meters Biopharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 9 Meters Biopharma was filed on July 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) is trading at is $0.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.