Nano Magic Holdings Inc is engaged in the marketing and sale of products enabled by nanotechnology. It develops and sells products based on its portfolio of intellectual property and its products include a portfolio of nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks, and pastes and thermal management materials. Its segments include the Product Segment and the Contract services Segment. The product segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The company's products include different types of liquids, gels, foam, and wet and dry towelettes. Its products can be used on eyeglasses, extreme sport and safety glasses and goggles, electronic screens, windows, mirrors, shower doors, and cleaning of everyday household surfaces. It primarily operates in the United States.