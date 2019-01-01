ñol

Annaly Capital Management
(NYSE:NLY)
6.61
-0.04[-0.60%]
At close: Jun 3
6.63
0.0200[0.30%]
After Hours: 6:31PM EDT
Day High/Low6.57 - 6.68
52 Week High/Low6.18 - 9.64
Open / Close6.63 / 6.62
Float / Outstanding1.5B / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.24.3M / 29.2M
Mkt Cap9.7B
P/E3.84
50d Avg. Price6.7
Div / Yield0.88/13.23%
Payout Ratio50.87
EPS1.37
Total Float1.5B

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), Dividends

Annaly Capital Management issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Annaly Capital Management generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

12.4%

Annual Dividend

$0.88

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Annaly Capital Management Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Annaly Capital Management (NLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Annaly Capital Management. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on April 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Annaly Capital Management (NLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Annaly Capital Management (NLY). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next Annaly Capital Management (NLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Annaly Capital Management (NLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)?
A

Annaly Capital Management has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was $0.22 and was paid out next on April 29, 2022.

