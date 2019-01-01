Nautilus (NYSE:NLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-0.580
Quarterly Revenue
$119.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$119.7M
Nautilus Questions & Answers
When is Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) reporting earnings?
Nautilus (NLS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.10.
What were Nautilus’s (NYSE:NLS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $77M, which missed the estimate of $77.2M.
