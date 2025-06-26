June 26, 2025 2:27 PM 4 min read

S&P 500 Hits Record Highs—And History Says The Best Is Yet To Come

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
The U.S. stock market has just broken into a new uncharted territory, with the S&P 500 index hitting a new record high on Thursday, surpassing its previous all-time high of 6,147 points set on February 19.

That's a major comeback considering how things looked just a few months ago.

On April 7, stocks were in a state of panic. Fears over Trump’s tariffs and a potential recession sparked a steep selloff, with the S&P tumbling 21% from its February highs.

However, since then, the market has rebounded by a stunning 27%, driven by easing trade tensions, stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, and receding recession fears.

Now, investors are turning their attention to what comes next, and if history is any guide, the rally may just be getting started.

A Golden Cross Is Coming: Why It Matters

The S&P 500 – as tracked by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO – is close to flashing what traders call a golden cross.

That's when the 50-day moving average rises above the 200-day moving average—a sign that momentum is picking up and a new leg higher could be underway.

While it may sound like a niche signal, the golden cross has proven to be a historically reliable indicator of bull markets.

Since World War II, the golden cross signal has appeared 37 times on the S&P 500, and nearly three out of four times, it has led to gains.

A simple strategy of buying the index at the golden cross and selling at the following death cross – when the 50-day crosses below the 200-day average – would have shown:

  • Average gain per trade: +14.7%
  • Winning ratio: 73% (27 out of 37 trades ended in profit)
  • Average trade duration: 565 days

The strongest signal on record occurred in 1994, resulting in a remarkable 120.9% gain over a four-year period.

And looking at more recent history—since 1995—the results still shine.

On average, each trade delivered a 15.5% total return, and 10 out of 13 trades were profitable, for a win rate of 77%.

The strongest performance occurred during the 2012–2015 period, with a 51.4% gain, while the briefest and worst-performing signal resulted in a 4.7% loss over just 21 days in early 2016.

Most recently, the 2023–2025 golden-cross trade posted a solid 30.8% gain.

Golden Cross Strategy On The S&P 500

Date EntryDate ExitLength (Days)S&P 500
Price at Buy		S&P 500
Price at Sell		PerformanceAnnualized Gain
1998-12-091999-11-053311,181.381,363.55+15.42%+17.28%
1999-11-122000-10-313551,383.041,401.18+1.31%+1.34%
2003-05-152004-08-19462940.471,094.99+16.43%+12.51%
2004-11-082006-07-206191,166.171,260.21+8.06%+4.65%
2006-09-132007-12-244671,312.331,484.55+13.12%+9.70%
2009-06-242010-07-06377896.311,028.09+14.70%+13.89%
2010-10-252011-08-152941,184.741,178.86-0.50%-0.62%
2012-02-012015-08-311,3081,312.451,986.73+51.38%+13.26%
2015-12-222016-01-12212,023.151,927.83-4.71%-53.92%
2016-04-262018-12-109582,089.842,630.86+25.89%+9.39%
2019-04-022020-03-313642,868.242,614.69-8.84%-8.84%
2020-07-102022-03-156133,152.474,188.82+32.87%+17.38%
2023-02-032025-04-158024,136.695,411.99+30.83%+13.13%
Average578+15.5%+6.9%
Data: TradingView

Will Seasonality Boost US Stocks In July?

Beyond technicals, calendar gains may also help. Seasonal trends show that late June through the end of July has historically been a strong period for the S&P 500.

Analyzing the S&P 500's performance between June 26 and July 31 – or the nearest trading days – over the past 15 years, Seasonax data reveals an average return of +3.46% during this period, with 14 out of 15 years finishing in the green.

The strongest July stretch came in 2016, when the index gained 8.51%. The only loss occurred in 2014, with a modest decline of 1.36%.

In fact, if you had bought the index around June 26 and held it through July 31 for the last 15 years, you would have made money 14 times out of 15.

The average return during that window? 3.46%.

In 2016 and 2020, the index jumped more than 8%. The only time it dropped was in 2014, and even then, the decline was only 1.36%. Most years didn't see big pullbacks either, meaning the risk has been relatively low during this midsummer stretch.

S&P 500 Enters Strong Seasonal Window: More Gains To Come?

Start DateEnd DateS&P 500
Start Price		S&P 500
End Price		Profit (Pts)% GainMax RiseMax Drawdown
28 Jun 201002 Aug 20101,074.571,125.86+51.29+4.77%+4.77%-4.84%
27 Jun 201101 Aug 20111,280.101,286.94+6.84+0.53%+5.71%0.00%
26 Jun 201231 Jul 20121,319.991,379.32+59.33+4.49%+5.00%0.00%
26 Jun 201331 Jul 20131,603.261,685.73+82.47+5.14%+5.76%0.00%
26 Jun 201431 Jul 20141,957.221,930.67-26.55-1.36%+1.57%-1.36%
26 Jun 201531 Jul 20152,101.492,103.84+2.35+0.11%+1.27%-2.61%
27 Jun 201601 Aug 20162,000.542,170.84+170.30+8.51%+8.72%0.00%
26 Jun 201731 Jul 20172,439.072,470.30+31.23+1.28%+1.59%-1.20%
26 Jun 201831 Jul 20182,723.062,816.29+93.23+3.42%+4.52%-0.86%
26 Jun 201931 Jul 20192,913.782,980.38+66.60+2.29%+3.85%0.00%
26 Jun 202031 Jul 20203,009.053,271.12+262.07+8.71%+8.87%0.00%
28 Jun 202102 Aug 20214,290.614,387.16+96.55+2.25%+3.07%-0.75%
27 Jun 202201 Aug 20223,900.114,118.63+218.52+5.60%+5.90%-2.94%
26 Jun 202331 Jul 20234,328.824,588.96+260.14+6.01%+6.01%0.00%
26 Jun 202431 Jul 20245,477.905,522.30+44.40+0.81%+3.46%-1.44%
Data: Seasonax

So, What's the Bottom Line?

The S&P 500 is breaking records again. A golden cross is forming. And seasonality is in the market's favor.

Nothing in markets is guaranteed—but history suggests the path ahead could be smoother, and maybe even profitable, for those who stay in.

Overview
