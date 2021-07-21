 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nidec, Foxconn, Foxtron In Discussions To Establish EV Joint Venture
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Share:
Nidec, Foxconn, Foxtron In Discussions To Establish EV Joint Venture
  • Nidec Corp (OTC: NJDCYagreed to discuss a joint venture (JV) with Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), and Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • On March 18, 2021, Nidec signed a memorandum of understanding with Foxtron regarding its strategic alliance in developing electric vehicle (EV) drive systems.
  • This JV aims to ensure a stable supply of traction motors and other automobile motors for Hon Hai, Foxtron and to expand sales opportunities of new markets and customers for Nidec.
  • They plan to set JV’s Taiwan headquarters within 2022. The main business of the JV will be on the development, production, and sales of traction motor systems and various motor-related products for automobiles.
  • Nidec revealed confidence that the establishment of the JV will be an essential step in building its foundation for traction motor production target of 10 million units in 2030.
  • Price action: NJDCY shares are trading higher by 3.28% at $30.25 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FXCOF + NJDCY)

Nidec Reports Solid Growth In Q1 Net Sales, Operating Profit
Apple Is Developing Smart Watch With Temperature, Sugar Measuring Functionalities: Bloomberg
Vietnam's Pandemic Surge Trigger Supply Chain Concerns for Apple, Samsung: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs EVsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com