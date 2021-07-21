Nidec, Foxconn, Foxtron In Discussions To Establish EV Joint Venture
- Nidec Corp (OTC: NJDCY) agreed to discuss a joint venture (JV) with Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), and Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co., Ltd.
- On March 18, 2021, Nidec signed a memorandum of understanding with Foxtron regarding its strategic alliance in developing electric vehicle (EV) drive systems.
- This JV aims to ensure a stable supply of traction motors and other automobile motors for Hon Hai, Foxtron and to expand sales opportunities of new markets and customers for Nidec.
- They plan to set JV’s Taiwan headquarters within 2022. The main business of the JV will be on the development, production, and sales of traction motor systems and various motor-related products for automobiles.
- Nidec revealed confidence that the establishment of the JV will be an essential step in building its foundation for traction motor production target of 10 million units in 2030.
- Price action: NJDCY shares are trading higher by 3.28% at $30.25 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.