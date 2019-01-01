ñol

Nicholas Financial
(NASDAQ:NICK)
9.77
-0.035[-0.36%]
At close: Jun 3
11.78
2.01[20.57%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.68 - 10.16
52 Week High/Low8.5 - 12.5
Open / Close10.15 / 9.68
Float / Outstanding4.7M / 7.6M
Vol / Avg.1K / 5.7K
Mkt Cap74.3M
P/E24.82
50d Avg. Price9.92
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float4.7M

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK), Dividends

Nicholas Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nicholas Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 20, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nicholas Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nicholas Financial (NICK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nicholas Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on September 27, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Nicholas Financial (NICK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nicholas Financial (NICK). The last dividend payout was on September 27, 2013 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Nicholas Financial (NICK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nicholas Financial (NICK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on September 27, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)?
A

Nicholas Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nicholas Financial (NICK) was $0.12 and was paid out next on September 27, 2013.

