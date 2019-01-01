ñol

Nihon M&A Center Holdings
(OTCPK:NHMAF)
11.122
0.152[1.39%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low10.78 - 11.16
52 Week High/Low9.73 - 34.38
Open / Close10.99 / 11.12
Float / Outstanding- / 330.6M
Vol / Avg.3K / 7.1K
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E38.22
50d Avg. Price12.33
Div / Yield0.13/1.15%
Payout Ratio36.13
EPS7.58
Total Float-

Nihon M&A Center Holdings (OTC:NHMAF), Dividends

Nihon M&A Center Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nihon M&A Center Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nihon M&A Center Holdings (NHMAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nihon M&A Center Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Nihon M&A Center Holdings (NHMAF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nihon M&A Center Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Nihon M&A Center Holdings (NHMAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nihon M&A Center Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nihon M&A Center Holdings (OTCPK:NHMAF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nihon M&A Center Holdings.

