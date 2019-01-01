NHK Spring Co Ltd is a Japanese manufacturer of suspension springs for automobiles and precision springs used in hard disk drive components. The company also produces leaf springs, coil springs, stabilizer bars, torsion bars, gas springs, automobile seats and seating components, hard disk drives suspensions and mechanical components, LCD/semiconductor testing probe units, and industrial machinery and equipment parts. The automotive suspension springs and precision springs segments and automotive seating segment generate the majority of NHK Spring's revenue. Geographically, Japan is the largest end market followed by other Asian countries and North America.