QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
25.36
Shares
228M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NHK Spring Co Ltd is a Japanese manufacturer of suspension springs for automobiles and precision springs used in hard disk drive components. The company also produces leaf springs, coil springs, stabilizer bars, torsion bars, gas springs, automobile seats and seating components, hard disk drives suspensions and mechanical components, LCD/semiconductor testing probe units, and industrial machinery and equipment parts. The automotive suspension springs and precision springs segments and automotive seating segment generate the majority of NHK Spring's revenue. Geographically, Japan is the largest end market followed by other Asian countries and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NHK Spring Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NHK Spring Co (NHKGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NHK Spring Co (OTCPK: NHKGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NHK Spring Co's (NHKGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NHK Spring Co.

Q

What is the target price for NHK Spring Co (NHKGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NHK Spring Co

Q

Current Stock Price for NHK Spring Co (NHKGF)?

A

The stock price for NHK Spring Co (OTCPK: NHKGF) is $7.3 last updated Fri Feb 26 2021 16:30:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NHK Spring Co (NHKGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NHK Spring Co.

Q

When is NHK Spring Co (OTCPK:NHKGF) reporting earnings?

A

NHK Spring Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NHK Spring Co (NHKGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NHK Spring Co.

Q

What sector and industry does NHK Spring Co (NHKGF) operate in?

A

NHK Spring Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.