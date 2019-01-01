QQQ
Range
0.75 - 0.82
Vol / Avg.
48.2K/102.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.72 - 4.46
Mkt Cap
94.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
115.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
NantHealth Inc is a healthcare company that employs precision medicine and technology to give physicians, payers, and patients more information. The company develops software and hardware to collect, indexes, analyze and interpret molecular, financial, clinical, and operational data points to improve decision making. The company provides cancer care solutions, provide solutions, and payer solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV16.010M

see more
NantHealth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NantHealth (NH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NantHealth's (NH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NantHealth (NH) stock?

A

The latest price target for NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting NH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 510.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NantHealth (NH)?

A

The stock price for NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) is $0.8189 last updated Today at 6:49:40 PM.

Q

Does NantHealth (NH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NantHealth.

Q

When is NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) reporting earnings?

A

NantHealth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is NantHealth (NH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NantHealth.

Q

What sector and industry does NantHealth (NH) operate in?

A

NantHealth is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.