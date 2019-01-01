ñol

DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
NFI Group
(OTCPK:NFYEF)
10.3505
-0.1395[-1.33%]
At close: Jun 3
24.1169
13.7665[133.00%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low10.33 - 10.35
52 Week High/Low8.16 - 25.05
Open / Close10.33 / 10.35
Float / Outstanding- / 77.1M
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 3.3K
Mkt Cap798.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.99
Div / Yield0.17/1.61%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.36
Total Float-

NFI Group (OTC:NFYEF), Dividends

NFI Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NFI Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.92%

Annual Dividend

$1.1523

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NFI Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NFI Group (NFYEF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NFI Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on October 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own NFI Group (NFYEF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NFI Group (NFYEF). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2018 and was $0.29

Q
How much per share is the next NFI Group (NFYEF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NFI Group (NFYEF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on October 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF)?
A

NFI Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NFI Group (NFYEF) was $0.29 and was paid out next on October 15, 2018.

